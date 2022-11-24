Suspected wild cat injures atleast 7 in Cachar

Silchar, Nov 24: In a shocking incident in Katigorah constituency of Cachar district, at least seven persons sustained injuries after a wild animal, suspected to be a leopard, attacked the residents of the area.

As per sources, the incident took place on Monday night when Atabuddin, a resident of the area was reportedly attacked by the wild animal. While Atab, who was riding a bicycle managed to escape, others were attacked by the animal.

The incident triggered panic among the locals. However, the officials from the Divisional Forest Department rushed the spot to trace the report.

Meanwhile, forest officials claimed that this could be a wild cat and the probe on the matter is still going on.