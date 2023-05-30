Suspected timber smugglers from Goalpara clashes with forest officials

Goalpara, May 30: One official from the forest department was killed and three others were critically injured after a clash broke out between the forest officers and alleged timber smugglers in Goalpara, Assam, on May 29.

The incident took place at Krishnai Salpara Darapara under the Krishnai regional forest division of Goalpara at Monday night when an operation was launched by the forest department against illegal timber smuggling in the area.

The forest department on receiving information about the felling of trees in the proposed reserve forest area of Boro Matia deployed a team of forest officials. The team seized a tractor and timber and were bringing the seized goods to their department when they were attacked by unidentified miscreants.

While speaking to media, officials from the forest department suspected that they were timber smugglers and the local people were also involved.

The injured officials have been identified as Mobinur Rahman, Nazrul Islam, Mastafa Ali and the deceased has been identified as Rajbir Ahmed. Officials further informed that the forest officials were attacked with sharp weapons like knife and machete following which they incurred severe injuries.

The injured have been sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, GMCH for further treatment.