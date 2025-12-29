Suspected thief beaten to death in Sonapur; seven resort staff arrested

Jorabat, Dec 29: A suspected theft incident at Hatimura in Sonapur took a tragic turn after a man allegedly assaulted by resort employees succumbed to his injuries, prompting police to arrest seven persons in connection with the case.

Police said they received information on Saturday that a person suspected of theft had been detained and assaulted by members of the public at Hatimura.

A police team immediately rushed to the spot and took the injured man into custody, admitting him to Sonapur District Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Bhangagarh, where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased has been identified as Farjul Alom (35), a resident of Barghat under Tezpur Police Station in Sonitpur district.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Farjul Alom was allegedly assaulted by employees of Mairas Resort in Sonapur.

In connection with the incident, police apprehended seven accused and brought them to the Sonapur Police Station for questioning.

The apprehended persons are; Mustafizur Hoque (18) of Pub Bobosola, Darrang; Chitra Das (28) of Bordoloini, Mayong; Ram Sunar (32) of Namdung Koilori, Margherita; Sushil Nath (28) of Hatighuli, Sivasagar; Satyajit Haloi (26) of Sathikuchi, Tihu; Ranjit Brahma (35) of North Gadhuligaon, Baksa; and Manab Roy (25) of Mayong, Morigaon.

A case has been registered at Sonapur Police Station (Case No. 216/2025 under Sections 117(4) and 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances leading to the death and to fix individual culpability.