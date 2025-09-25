Suspected sexual assault & murder of minor sparks outrage in Duliajan; two arrested

Dibrugarh, Sept 25: A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in Dirial Tea Estate under Duliajan Police Station. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and grief across the region.

Although police have arrested Sudarshan Nayak (41) and Sunil Munda (31) under POCSO Act in connection with the case, the heinous nature of the crime triggered widespread outrage among residents and community organisations.

Protests erupted on the Duliajan-Dibrugarh road in the area, with locals along with the members of All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) and the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), Munda Yuba Chatra Parishad, Munda Mahasabha and local women organisations staging road blockade, demanding death sentence to the culprits.

Manoj Oraon, president, AASAA, Dibrugarh district has demanded a thorough and time-bound investigation, urging police to ensure there are no lapses in filing the chargesheet of the case. He also called for the case to be fast-tracked to deliver swift justice to the victim and her family.

While an official post-mortem report is awaited, preliminary suspicion of sexual assault and murder has sent shockwaves across the local community. According to local sources, the Class III girl had been reported missing since Monday evening when the local community was paying homage to the deceased cultural icon of Assam - Zubeen Garg in the garden.

People found her injured body inside a pati nala (smaller side drain) within the tea garden premises on Tuesday morning. The body reportedly bore multiple injury marks. The body was sent for post-mortem examination yesterday and was cremated today amidst an emotionally charged atmosphere. Several hundred people from the area took part in the cremation.

Superintendent of Police VV Rakesh Reddy told The Assam Tribune that the investigation is being carried out with utmost urgency and sensitivity.

He added that all available evidence will be used to fast-track the case.









Staff Correspondent



