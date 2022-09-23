Suspected Rohingya national apprehended in Cachar

Silchar, Sept 23: Cachar Police has apprehended a person from Kalain area suspected to be a Rohingya on Friday.

Additional SP Headquarter Subrata Sen told the media that the person was spotted by men from the Village Defence Party at around 6:30 am on Friday in a Maruti van. Accordingly, Police at Kalain Thana under Katigorah constituency were informed. "While investigating, it was learnt that the person is a Rohingya national identified as Ismail Khan. We have registered a case and investigation is in progress," the Additional SP said.