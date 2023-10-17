Suspected peddlers arrested near BN College in Dhubri

Dhubri, Oct 17: Two suspected peddlers were detained by the police close to BN College, a premier educational institution in Dhubri, Assam, on Tuesday afternoon.

Based on specific information, a police raid was conducted, following which the two suspected peddlers were caught red-handed. The raid was conducted under the leadership of SI Kapil Chandra Das. The detainees were identified as Hamidur Rahman of Gauripur Beguntali and Saiful Islam of College Nagar, Dhubri.

The police seized 5.33 grams of suspected heroin as well as Rs 34,900 cash from their possession. The recovery of such items from the 2nd Gate of the College has raised concern amongst the public.

Meanwhile, the public urged the district administration to take strict action against such alleged peddlers, whom they suspect are ruining the future of the students in the district.