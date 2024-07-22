Suspected Naga miscreants open fire near Assam-Nagaland border

Jorhat, Jul 22: A tensed situation prevailed on the Assam-Nagaland border as a firing incident occurred on Sunday night.

The incident unfolded near Mariani’s Dissoi Valley Reserve Forest, where it has been suspected that some armed Naga miscreants allegedly opened fire at the livestock of people in Assam.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.



According to information received, the livestock belonged to a man named Komora Saora.



Furthermore, many livestock went missing due to the firing.



Following the incident, a high-level team of Assam Police rushed to the spot, inspected the incident, and sent the injured animals to the Mariani Veterinary Hospital.



The whole incident has created panic and tension among the Assamese living on the border.



It may be mentioned that a few years ago, some alleged Naga miscreants opened fire at the Mariani MLA, and there have been allegations that the Nagas are forcibly occupying land inside Assam, but even after that, serious allegations have been raised that the Government of Assam has not taken any concrete steps.

