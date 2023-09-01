Suspected heroin worth Rs 7 cr seized in Cachar, one woman arrested

Silchar, Sept 1: Continuing the fight against drugs, Cachar police arrested a woman, aged 26 years from Lakhipur constituency and recovered over 1 kg of suspected heroin.

Additional SP ( Headquarters) Subrata Sen who is officiating as SP Cachar informed the media on Friday that based on secret inputs, police conducted a home search at the residence of the woman at Labac Part IV and recovered 58 soap boxes containing suspected heroin. On subsequent inquiry, more boxes were recovered taking the tally to 100 boxes so far weighing 1.68 kg of the suspected heroin. The heroin consignment was transported from a neighbouring state and the estimated market value of the drugs consignment would be Rs 7 crore, Sen added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, through a tweet has appreciated the efforts of Cachar Police in the fight against drugs