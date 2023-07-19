Suspected heroin seized in Assam's Nagaon, 4 held

Guwahati, July 19: In a recent crackdown on drug trafficking, the Soolong Police in Assam's Nagaon district successfully apprehended four notorious drug smugglers on Tuesday.

The operation took place in the Dalapani area of Soolong in Kaliabor, where the suspects were caught red-handed while preparing to smuggle drugs.

According to reports, the police intercepted a Hyundai Verna car, which was being used by the traffickers to transport the illicit substances.

During the operation, the police managed to seize 28 containers of suspected heroin from the traffickers.

Furthermore, they also recovered a sum of Rs 12,800 from the alleged smugglers.

Meanwhile, the arrested individuals have been identified as Prakash Roy from Chariduar, Manoj Tamang from Dhekiajuli, Abdul Shahid from no.1 Barghuli of Kaliabor and James Chikom from Arunachal Pradesh's South Kameng.