Suspected heatstroke claims truck driver's life in Nagaon

Raha, July 27: Amidst the scorching heat conditions, a truck driver died of suspected heat stress disorders in Raha, Nagaon district, on Saturday.

According to sources, the truck was en-route to Guwahati from Nagaon when the tragic incident took place. As per the information received, the driver of the truck parked his vehicle, bearing registration number NL 01 AA 3963, in the Dighaliati area on NH 37 due to a technical snag with the vehicle.



While trying to fix the snag, he thought of something cool to drink that would be enough to shake off the discomfort. He thereafter drank water from a nearby shop and soon after died on the spot.



On being informed, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Nagaon Civil Hospital for a post-mortem.

