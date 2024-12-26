Suspected E.coli outbreak in Silchar, over 20 hospitalised amid water contamination concerns

Silchar, Dec 26: Over 20 people from the Kathal Road-Bhakatpur area of Silchar were admitted to the Silchar Medical College hospital after they fell sick with complications of diarrhoea and vomiting.

When contacted, a section of the people of the locality said that the situation is quite alarming with the water treatment plant of the Public Health Engineering Department still operating despite the caution given by the office of the Joint Director of Health Services.

Dr Ashutosh Barman, the Joint Director of Health Services, Cachar, in response to a question by The Assam Tribune, said that the water supplied from the treatment plant is 'not fit for consumption' and a report has been submitted to the district administration in this regard. A few lanes of the area including AA Laskar Lane, Barbhuiya Lane and Bank Colony were worst affected.

"We are carrying on with the awareness drive and water is being supplied through the tanks for the residents. While over 20 people were admitted to Silchar Medical College owing to a suspected contamination of water, around 16 are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Initially, two persons were admitted to the Silchar Civil Hospital and their stool tests resulted that the patients were inflicted with E. coli infection," Dr Barman maintained.

On the other hand, Debdulal Das, Executive Engineer PHE Division II said that the department is keeping a close watch on the developments. He said that awareness campaigns are being carried out intensively. However, in the report by the District Health Department on the "water of the plant not fit for consumption" Debdulal Das said that the plant is still in operation, though the reservoir has been cleaned and measures are being taken to provide safe drinking water. Stool tests have confirmed E. coli infections in some cases, heightening public concern over the alarming situation.