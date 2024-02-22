Suspected cattle smuggler killed in BSF firing along Indo-Bangladesh border

Dhubri, Feb 22: The Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly opened fire on a suspected cattle smuggler along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Mankachar, resulting in his death on Thursday morning.



The deceased person has been identified as Shahinur Islam, 26, a resident of Char Kukurmara village in the Mankachar police station area.



According to sources, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. on February 21, when Islam and his associates were trying to smuggle cattle across the border. The BSF personnel spotted them and challenged them to stop. However, the smugglers ignored the warning and continued their illegal activity.



The BSF then resorted to firing in self-defence, and one of the bullets hit Islam, who died on the spot. The other smugglers managed to escape under the cover of darkness.



The BSF recovered the body of Islam and handed it over to the local police. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, said Police.



Cattle smuggling is a rampant problem along the Indo-Bangladesh border, especially in western Assam.

