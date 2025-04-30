Suspected Bangladesh national attacks VDP Secy in Tezpur's Pogolabeel; held

Tezpur, April 30: A sensational situation prevailed in the Bahumari-Natun Ghatua and Pogolabeel area under Phulaguri panchayat and Rangapara police station in Sonitpur district following the incident of alleged attack on a village defence party (VDP) secretary by a suspected Bangladesh national illegally settled in the area on the bank of the river Gabharu.

The villagers of the area alleged that the attacker, later identified as Jonab Ali, who settled with his family at the Pogola Beel area illegally occupying government land, was carrying out agricultural activities taking land from the local people on lease.

On Tuesday afternoon, the accused Jonab Ali caught a cow owned by one Ratiram Boro of the same area and alleged that the animal damaged his crop.

On receiving the information, in a bid to negotiate the issue Ratiram went to Jonab’s residence with the VDP secretary of the area Kundan Boro and asked him to release the animal taking some negotiable amount of compensation against the damaged crop.

However, instead of agreeing to the offer, Ali and his family members allegedly attacked Kundan Boro resulting in a serious head injury. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.

The victim was rushed to TMC&H with the help of villagers. The hospital sources informed that though Kundan is now out of danger, he is still under treatment.

Meanwhile, the infuriated villagers vandalized all the dwellings of the illegal settlers in the area and urged the administration to take the initiative to protect the government land of the area.

Urging the administration to take stern action against the culprits, the president of West Tezpur Anchalick ABSU, Anthaw Bathaw Boro, said that the illegal settlers have turned the area into a hotspot for criminals carrying out unlawful acts like cow smuggling, drug peddling, car and bike lifting, etc. He also urged the local people not to give agricultural land to such people on lease.

Meanwhile, Sonitpur SP Varun Purakayastha informed that though the other culprits involved in the incident are yet to be apprehended, the prime accused Jonab Ali has already been arrested.

