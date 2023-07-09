Sushmita Dev calls for daylong hunger strike opposing draft delimitation

Silchar, July 9: Amidst the ongoing protests opposing the draft delimitation proposed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Rajya Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev has said that she will be sitting on a hunger strike from Monday opposing the draft delimitation.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Dev, the former Congress MP from Silchar said that Chief Minster Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is not just the Chief Minister of BJP. People of Barak Valley voted the BJP to power by exercising their democratic rights and as such the Chief Minister, on behalf of the people of Barak Valley must give the ECI in writing that the chopping of Assembly seats in Barak Valley is not accepted by the electorates.

“Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is not just the Chief Minister of a party. Barak Valley is part of Assam and as such, Dr Sarma must speak for the people of the valley and must put his demands before the ECI in writing that the people across the valley have strong objections to the reduction in the number of seats. Along with my party colleagues, I shall be on a hunger strike on Monday from dawn to dusk opposing the draft delimitation and I urge upon the Chief Minister to communicate to the ECI in writing the grievances of the people of the valley on the abrupt reduction of seats here,” Dev told media persons at her residence on Saturday.