Survey in Langting-Dhansiri uncovers Dimasa Kachari kingdom legacy

Haflong, March 7: In a ground-breaking effort to uncover the historical legacy of the Dimasa Kachari kingdom, the Department of Archaeology under the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) recently conducted an extensive survey of the Langting-Dhansiri valley in Dima Hasao district. The exploration, led by a dedicated team of archaeologists and researchers, has unearthed significant archaeological remnants that shed light on the cultural, military, and technological practices of the Dimasa Kachari kingdom.

These discoveries, made across four key sites between Dima Hajong and Sonapur village in the Wajao MAC constituency, include a circular moat, pit trenches, and a workshop site, offering invaluable insights into the kingdom's historical trajectory and the ingenuity of its people.

One of the most striking findings is the massive circular moat, approximately 120 meters in diameter, located atop a hill in Sonapur village. Known locally as 'Korgai', the moat, which is about 16 feet wide and 14 feet deep, is believed to have served a dual purpose. On one hand, it probably functioned as a defensive structure, protecting the settlement from external threats. On the other hand, its depth and design suggest it may have been used as a trapping mechanism for elephants. The site also yielded numerous pottery shards, primarily consisting of red and black ware, indicating the presence of human settlement and daily life activities in the area.

Another significant discovery is a 15-foot-deep pit trench, strategically aligned along a hill slope at an angle of about 30 degrees. Such trenches were probably used for capturing wild animals, particularly elephants. The ingenious design, which incorporated the natural slope of the hill that is flanked by cliffs on either side, reflects a sophisticated understanding of animal behaviour and advanced engineering skills.

The trenches would have functioned as a funnel-like mechanism, guiding animals into a confined space for capture, highlighting the resourcefulness of the Dimasa people in utilising their natural environment.

The third major site, located on the streambed of Watidisa Dikhong, a tributary of the river Dhansiri, appears to have been a workshop or factory. This site is densely scattered with intricately carved sandstone objects, including cannonballs, sling balls, and replicas of traditional items. Some of these artefacts are fully finished, while others are in various stages of production or broken, suggesting an active and ongoing manufacturing process. The presence of cannonballs and sling balls points to the site's role in production of military items. Historical records, such as the Kachari Buranji', mention the use of cannons by the Dimasa kingdom, further corroborating the site's significance as a centre for weapon production.

The discoveries align closely with the oral traditions of the Dimasa people, which recount the relocation of the Dimasa monarch from Dimapur to the Langting-Dhan-siri valley following a devastating battle with the Ahom kingdom in 1536 CE. The valley, situated midway between Dimapur and Maibang, had served as a strategic settlement and resource hub.

The findings provide tangible evidence of the kingdom's expertise in animal capture, stone carving, and military organisation, showcasing their adaptability and resilience in the face of geopolitical challenges. These findings not only enrich our understanding of the Dimasa kingdom's technological and military capabilities but also underscore the region's historical significance as a centre of innovation and industry.

The exploration was spearheaded by the district museum officer, Haflong, Bidisha Bordoloi, research archaeologist Dr Shring Dao Langthasa, and field archaeologist Bhubanjoy Langthasa from the Department of Archaeology, Dima Hasao, and supported by a team that included Pulitha Kemprai, Harash Thaosen, Sanjay Maibangsa, Joydip Langthasa, Amit Ardao, and Binoy Phonglo.

Looking ahead, the Department of Archaeology plans to expand its surveys in the valley and surrounding areas and collaborate with local communities to document oral histories and traditional knowledge. Comparative studies with similar archaeological sites in the region, such as Banji Halu and Dikong Mabra, are also planned to establish broader patterns of cultural and technological exchange.

The project received unwavering support from Debolal Gorlosa, the chief executive member of the DHAC, and Monjit Naiding, executive member of the Council.

- By Anup Biswas