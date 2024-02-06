Surging garlic prices in Assam raise concerns among consumer

Barpeta, Feb 6: The escalating prices of garlic have sent ripples of concern among consumers, creating chaos in markets across Assam. In Barpeta district, the surge in garlic prices is particularly distressing for both cooks and residents.

To unravel the mystery behind this price surge, we engaged in a conversation with farmers from Chapra village in Barpeta District.

According to Ashruddin, a local farmer, the garlic currently available in the market is not locally harvested. These garlic supplies are being imported from other states, contributing to the soaring prices.

Chan Miya, another farmer, expressed optimism that once the local garlic harvest hits the market, prices will naturally witness a decline. Reflecting on last years’ experience, he highlighted the profitability of garlic farming, citing potential profits exceeding 1 lakh rupees for each bigha if conditions remain favourable.

The fluctuating garlic prices underscore the importance of local produce and self-sufficiency in meeting the culinary needs of communities. As consumers grapple with the current scenario, farmers are hopeful that the forthcoming local harvest will alleviate concerns and restore affordability to this kitchen staple.