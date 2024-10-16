Surajit Govinda Baruah's demise is a great loss to society: Assam CM

Guwahati, Oct 16: People from different walks of life and organisations condoled the demise of Surajit Govinda Baruah, one of the directors of the Assam Tribune Group. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep grief over the passing of Surajit Govinda Baruah. Acknowledging his invaluable contributions to the media industry, the Chief Minister stated that Baruah's demise is a tremendous loss to society.

In his condolence message, AASU chief adviser Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharjya said, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Surajit Govinda Baruah. His demise is an irreparable loss to the Assamese society. I pray for the eternal peace of his soul and extend my condolences to the bereaved family."

Paying tribute to Baruah, State Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika said, "For over the last eight decades, the Assam Tribune Group has played a frontline role in providing first-hand information, thus shaping the minds of people across Assam and the north-eastern region. I am saddened to learn about the demise of one of its directors, Surajit Govinda Baruah. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this time of crisis. May the departed soul attain moksha."

"I am saddened by the demise of Surajit Govinda Baruah, one of the directors of the Assam Tribune Group. His passing leaves an unfillable void in our society. I offer my sincerest condolences to his grieving family, colleagues, and admirers. May they find strength in this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace! Om Shanti!" said Agriculture Minister Atul Bora in a social media post.

Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu stated that the late Surajit Govinda Baruah was a remarkable figure in the media industry, and his contributions have left a lasting impact on journalism in Assam. "His legacy will be remembered with respect and admiration," Dr. Pegu said.

Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Minister Sanjoy Kishan, MLA Manab Deka, AASU president Utpal Sarma, president of Assam Jati-ya Parishad Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, former MLA Rana Goswami, director of the Asomiya Pratidin Group Rishi Baruah, Jyotirupa general secretary Naren Hazarika, and executive president Dilip Baruah, Asam Sahitya Sabha, Gauhati Press Club, Bishnupriya Manipuri Sahitya Parishad, Assam Janajatiya Sanskritik Mahasabha, Mahapurush Sri Sri Haridev JibanDarshan Adhyayan Samiti, Akhil Bharatiya Sahi-tya Parishad, Sahitya Sadhana Mancha, Dakshin Kamrup Press Club, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, Paragjyoti Prakashan, Assam Sishu Sahitya Samaj, and many others condoled the demise of Baruah. Members of the Assam Tribune Employees' Union (ATEU) also condoled the demise of Surajit Govinda Baruah and paid tribute to the departed soul.

Recalling his association with the late Baruah, Padma Shri awardee and writer Dr. Roman Sarmah said, "We have been friends since our college days. Surajit Govinda Baruah was an excellent administrator and a disciplinarian. I have seen many characteristics of Radha Govinda Baruah in him. He was also closely associated with Jyotirupa since its inception." "Surajit Govinda Baruah was a very jolly person. At the same time, he was very punctual and disciplined. We spent many memorable moments together," said well-known surgeon Dr. Gautam Khaund. General secretary of Radha Govinda Baruah Smriti Raksha Samiti Bhuban Lahkar, Assam Bartajibi Sangha and Guwahati Press Academy condoled the demise of Baruah. AITUC, Assam State Committee's secretary and veteran columnist Ranjan Chowdhury also expressed his deepest condolences for the sudden demise of Surajit Govinda Baruah.

By

Staff Reporter