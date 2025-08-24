Supreme Court gives Meghalaya ‘last chance’ to file affidavit on illegal mining

Guwahati, Aug 24: Giving a “last chance” to Meghalaya to file an affidavit on the steps taken to prevent illegal mining in Khasi Hills, the Supreme Court has said if the affidavit is not found satisfactory, it would be compelled to direct the presence of the Chief Secretary.

The apex court was hearing a plea on urban flooding in Guwahati, which has been linked to illegal mining activities in forests of Ri-Bhoi and Khasi Hills in Meghalaya. Appearing for the Assam government, senior counsel Nalin Kohli said that due to illegal mining activities in Meghalaya, the State of Assam is facing flood-like situation, thereby causing hardships to citizens.

The counsel appearing on behalf of Meghalaya submitted that the reply has been furnished to the Central Empowered Committee, which inspected the area recently. However, the Amicus Curiae disputed the position and submitted that though specific instructions had been given to the State of Meghalaya, no reply has been filed so far.

“We, therefore, grant four weeks’ time, by way of last chance, to the State of Meghalaya to file its affidavit stating therein what steps are being taken by the State for preventing illegal mining activities in the Khasi Hills,” stated the court order.

The Supreme Court has also formed a four-member committee to inspect the stone quarries in Assam. The committee will comprise the Director/Additional Director of State Mines and Geology department, a scientist from the Ministry of Environment and Forest, a forest officer not below the rank of DFO, and a senior officer from the Revenue department.

The committee has been asked to submit a report within a period of four weeks.

“We further direct that in the meantime, if the said committee finds that any of the miners are indulging in illegal mining activities, without valid permission, the District Mining Officer shall take steps to stop such activities forthwith,” the court added.