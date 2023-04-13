Super sucker truck starts cleaning drains in Silchar

Silchar, April 13: The second biggest urban sprawl in the state is enmeshed by a plethora of civic woes as Silchar is facing the perennial problem of waterlogging leading to urban flooding.

However, much to the relief of the people of Silchar, the super sucker truck which was recently inaugurated has started operating to clean the clogged drains in Silchar.

The machine with its components along with workmen were seen in action at Shillongpatty junction on Wednesday evening as Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty looked confident that the machine will help to ease at least 50-60 per cent of the clogging.

“We witnessed a significant instance of progress this evening as within 15 minutes the super sucker machine unclogged at least six feet of the waste and removed the accumulated silt in the drain at Shillongpatty tri-junction which is one of the waterlogging prone portions of the town,” Chakraborty said.

Veteran advocate and a resident of this locality Bithika Acharjee started the proceedings of the machine today. “At this point, I thank honourable Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister of Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal for their constant support and concern for development of Silchar. I am confident within next four days the drain stretch of Shillongpatty will be desalted, he commented.

When asked about the workforce and operation of the machine, Chakraborty informed that the agency from which Silchar Municipal Board purchased at the cost over Rs 2 crores will train the men from the Silchar Civic Board on how to operate the machine and deposit the collected waste. Former vice chairperson and some commissioners of Silchar Muncipal Board were present to witness the drain clearance by the machine.

It may be mentioned that the District Administration had informed that the machine was purchased under 15th Finance Commission.