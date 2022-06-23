Summer vacation in Assam schools preponed due to floods

Guwahati, Jun 23: The summer vacation in the schools in Assam was preponed by a week on Thursday due to the devastating floods in the state, an official said.

Issuing a notification, Education Department Secretary Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury said the vacation will now start on June 25 and end on July 25, instead of July 1 to July 31.

The vacation has been rescheduled for all elementary, secondary, senior secondary and higher secondary schools across the state, he said.

"Most of the districts in the state are affected due to severe flood situation. Many schools are being designated as relief camps. A large number of schools are also affected and damaged due to flood, resulting in closure of schools causing academic loss," Choudhury said.