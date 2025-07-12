Suicide attempt, tears & trauma: Eviction drive in Goalpara clears 1,000 bighas

Goalpara, July 12: Emotional scenes unfolded in Assam’s Goalpara district on Saturday as the district administration launched a massive eviction drive in the Paikan Reserve Forest, clearing nearly 1,000 bighas of land that officials claim was encroached upon.

The drive, part of the state’s ongoing campaign to reclaim forest land and curb rising human-elephant conflict, began early in the morning with bulldozers and excavators moving into the forest area. Authorities said the operation aims to clear encroachments involving around 2,000 families.

As homes were demolished, the area was gripped by grief and chaos. Many residents broke down in tears, clutching what little they could salvage from their belongings.

“These lands were never part of Paikan Reserve Forest until the government suddenly brought them under its purview just last year. We feel this is a targeted conspiracy against a particular community. At the very least, the government should have given us rehabilitation before demolishing our homes,” said a local resident, fighting back tears.





A couple breaks down in tears as a neighbour offers comfort. (AT Photo)

The trauma of losing their homes was too much for some to bear. As the demolition began, a man named Faizal Haque attempted to take his own life by hanging. He was rescued in time and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Another resident, added with anguish, “We hadn’t seen Hitler before, but today we feel like we are living under the dictator's rule. We’re not opposing the eviction itself, but tell us — where will these thousands of people go? We are being denied even our basic rights. We’re not allowed to go near what’s left of our own homes.”

A local elder described the fear and loss felt in the community. “An elderly man collapsed and died of a stroke when he saw the JCB coming to bulldoze his house. People are falling sick from the stress. There are so many armed personnel and machines — it feels like a war zone.

He, however, said that the evictees had received the notice 23 days ago. "How can nearly 2000 families find shelter in such a short time? This was a revenue village, not forest land. The government reclassified it as reserve forest just to evict us. We appeal to the government to at least provide us rehabilitation," he said.

Officials, however, stood by the drive. Goalpara Divisional Forest Officer Tejas Muruswamy said the eviction was necessary to reduce the district’s severe human-elephant conflict, among the highest in the country.

“We have clear orders from the High Court. Goalpara is one of the places with the highest cases of human-elephant conflict in India. Clearing encroached areas is essential to revive the forest as an elephant habitat,” Muruswamy explained.

“Our target is to clear around 790–800 hectares now, and eventually another 2000 hectares. We plan to plant bamboo trees to restore the forest and support the elephants", he added.

Deputy Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury added that the drive was being carried out strictly in compliance with a 2022 Gauhati High Court order.

“This area was declared a reserve forest back in 1982 and was once covered with sal trees. We served eviction notices well in advance. Around 80 families left voluntarily, but the encroachment remained widespread. We’re fencing the area to prevent future encroachment and to ensure a safe habitat for elephants. Five areas have already been cleared and bamboo plantations have begun", Choudhury added.

Meanwhile, AIUDF leaders protested when they were prevented by the police to access the eviction site. Several leaders of the party, including Ashraful Hussain, staged a demonstration against the government outside the eviction site.

Encroachment-related evictions have been ongoing across Assam. Earlier this week, around 1,100 families were evicted from 3,500 bighas of land in Charuwa Bakra, Chirakuta, and Santoshpur villages in Dhubri district, to facilitate the setting up of a 3,400 MW thermal power plant by the Adani Group. The operation saw resistance from locals, including damage to excavators and attacks on police, prompting security forces to resort to baton charges to control the situation.

Chief Minister Sarma reiterated on Thursday that eviction drives will continue, with over 25,000 acres cleared in the last four years. He added that the Gauhati High Court has directed the state to clear forest land, with the condition of ensuring drinking water and other essentials for displaced families.