Sugarcane farming thrives in Karbi Anglong, calls grow for sugar mills

Diphu, Feb 13: Karbi Anglong district is well-positioned to develop a robust sugarcane industry due to favourable climatic conditions. Both Karbi Anglong and the adjacent West Karbi Anglong districts have considerable potential for expanding sugarcane cultivation and related industries.

Significant areas, particularly in Bakalia under the Diphu sub-division and Kherani in Hamren subdivision is now dedicated to large-scale sugarcane farming.

The local sugarcane farmers have urged the government to establish sugar mills in areas where sugarcane cultivation is most abundant, such as in Bakalia and Kherani.

The Kherani area, in particular, showcases professionally managed farming practices that optimise yields. The predominantly subtropical climate of these districts, characterised by adequate rainfall and favourable temperatures, further supports successful sugarcane growth.

While high-altitude zones may pose some challenges, the overall environmental conditions in most areas are conducive to sugarcane cultivation.Soil fertility is another asset for sugarcane cultivation in Karbi Anglong, with a mix of clay, loam, and sand creating an ideal growing environment.

Water resources are plentiful, thanks to the numerous rivers, streams, and wetlands, ensuring reliable irrigation.



The Assam government has acknowledged the significance of the sugarcane sector and has launched various initiatives to promote its cultivation and sugar production. The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) could play a vital role in establishing sugar mills, which would not only create job opportunities for the locals, but also invigorate the regional economy.

In addition to sugar, sugarcane can be converted into ethanol, addressing the increasing demand for biofuels and contributing to energy sustainability.

Furthemore, the byproduct known as bagasse can be utilised for electricity generation and as a raw material for manufacturing paper products, including packaging and stationery, thus broadening the economic benefits of sugarcane cultivation.

To improve the prospects of the sugarcane industry, enhancing infrastructure is essential. Improved road connectivity will facilitate transportation and market access, while adequate storage facilities will help maintain the quality of sugarcane produce.

Upgrading the irrigation systems will optimise water usage and ensure consistent crop yields. Technical assistance, training, and extension services for local farmers are critical for enhancing both yield and quality through better farming practices. Establishing effective market linkages and promoting various sugarcane-based products will further stimulate demand and increase profitability for farmers and businesses.

By

Kamal Kumar Brahma