Substandard seeds hit pumpkin farmers in Darrang district, heavy losses reported

Mangaldai, Dec 16: A large number of progressive farmers of several villages under Rowmari and Debananda gaon panchayat (GP) areas in Darrang district have suffered heavy losses in pumpkin cultivation, allegedly due to substandard seeds sold in the market.

Talking to this correspondent, Gobinda Deka, a resident of Debananda village and the recipient of the best farmer award of the State Agriculture department, said that he, along with the farmers of Garukhuti, Kaniatari, Ghatar Aag, Barachuba, Debananda, Satkhali, and several other villages, had engaged themselves in commercial pumpkin cultivation with high-yielding seed variety.

Like the previous year, this time also the farmers started their farming and began cultivation in the month of August with the help of high-yielding seed, EW 137F1.

“The seeds started growing well on nearly 12,000 bighas of land. Like the previous year, we were expecting to get a harvest of 35 to 40 quintals per bigha on average. However, we got an average production of only 5 to 6 quintals per bigha,” Deka lamented.

“Last year, we sold pumpkins in the State market and also a neighbouring states, including West Bengal, and earned nearly Rs 30,000 against a production cost of Rs 6000 per bigha. Even the Chief Minister praised our pumpkin harvest through his social media platforms. But this time, we are facing an acute market crisis. Buyers, once inspected the field, didn’t come again for purchasing,” he added.

Other farmers, namely Lalit Deka, Pankaj Medhi, Ratul Bora, Sunendra Deka, Mantu Deka, Mainuddin Ali, Somesh Ali, etc., echoed the same.

Meanwhile, a team of officials of the district Agriculture department and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Darrang, recently visited the area in response to a petition submitted by the farmers.

They reportedly collected samples of the pumpkin seed and soil, and sent it for laboratory tests. The reports of the tests are yet to be delivered to the affected farmers.

The farmers alleged that they are often cheated by the traders selling seeds and agricultural products. They demanded a proper enquiry in this regard and called for legal action against the dishonest traders.