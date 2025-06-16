Subansiri river to replace deep wells in Lakhimpur’s water scheme; CM flags off Phase II

Guwahati, June 16: With the aim of ensuring clean and safe drinking water for the people of Lakhimpur, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, announced that the town’s water supply will now draw from the Subansiri River instead of relying on deep tube wells.

“Deep tube wells often contain traces of arsenic and fluoride, which are harmful to health. To address this, we will now draw water from the Subansiri River. A 3,940-metre-long pipeline will be laid to facilitate this shift,” Sarma said, while laying the foundation stone (Bhumi Pujan) for Phase II of the Lakhimpur town water supply project.

The Chief Minister informed that Phase I of the project is already underway, with nearly 30% of the work completed.

“Once both phases are complete, residents of Lakhimpur will have access to fresh and safe drinking water. This progress has been made possible due to the active efforts of local MLA Manab Deka,” he added.

Phase I did not cover several municipal wards, while Phase II now aims to include the remaining areas.

“Wards 8 to 14 were excluded earlier. Thanks to the efforts of legislator Deka and an investment of ₹64.99 crore, Phase II has been launched and is expected to be completed within two years,” Sarma said.

Touching upon the ongoing flood situation in the region, the Chief Minister noted that timely embankment construction efforts had helped mitigate the impact, providing much-needed relief to affected residents.