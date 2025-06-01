Subansiri Hydroelectric Project to begin power generation by mid-June, full commissioning by May 2026

Guwahati, June 1: The 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project is likely to be fully commissioned by May, 2026 and when completed, Assam will get 508 MW of power in addition to 25 MW free power.

NHPC sources told The Assam Tribune that in the first phase 750 MW would be commissioned in the middle of June this year. The process of dam filling for the same has already been started.

Sources said that when fully commissioned, Assam would have to buy 508 MW allocated power at the rate approved by the Central Electricity Authority, which would be lower than the market rate. Sources said that Arunachal Pradesh would get 274 MW of power, other NE states would get 193 MW, northern states would get 500 MW and Western states would get 500 MW.

The National Disaster Management Authority has given the clearance for dam filling after the slope stability issue was dealt with. Government of India has sanctioned Rs 470 crore for taking up schemes for the benefit of the people living in the downstream of the project, of which, Rs 140 crore was used for taking up erosion protection scheme in 30 kilometers from the project site. That work has been completed. But Assam Government requested the NHPC to take up erosion protection work up to 60 kilometers from the project and the Centre has sanctioned an additional amount of Rs 180 crore for the same.

Sources said that erosion protection works in the area from 30 to 60 kilometers will start in the coming working season. Similarly, erosion protection works have also been taken up in a few places in Majuli river island and the contracts have been awarded.

Sources further said that the erosion protection schemes were planned by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee and the work is being monitored by the IIT Guwahati