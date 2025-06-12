Subansiri hydel project awaits NDSA nod; minor breach sparks security concerns

Guwahati, June 12: The Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project is awaiting the nod from National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) for commissioning even as a structural breach on one of the dam’s spillways has raised security concerns.

“National Dam Safety Authority is reviewing progress on the grouting work on left bank. Once it is completed, we expect the approval from the authority for commissioning,” official sources told The Assam Tribune.

Grouting work refers to foundation consolidation drilling following which it is filled up with cement. Voids caused by scour and erosion are common in water-based infrastructure and grouting reconnects the structure with its footings and subsurface piling. In some cases where there are unbraced lengths of piling, grouting is used to establish a long-term reinforcement.

“We expect all work to be accomplished within June and after that we will get the NDSA nod for commissioning,” sources added.

On the structural breach which triggered apprehension about flash floods, sources sought to play it down, terming it as a minor incident.

“There is some scouring in the lip of the spillway No. 6. It is minor and not alarming. In hydroelectric projects, spillways are required to be repaired occasionally during its operation. The incidence will have no impact on commissioning of the project,” sources said.

India’s second largest hydropower dam, the 2,000-MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project’s three units totalling 750 MW were scheduled for commissioning in May but the deadline was missed. Full capacity commissioning of the project is expected by March 2026.