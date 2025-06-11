Subansiri dam guard wall collapse sparks alarms days before project commissioning

Jorhat, June 11: Just days before its much-anticipated commissioning, the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) at Gerukamukh has encountered a major structural setback. A section of the guard wall beneath Spillway Gate Block No. 6 was washed away by the strong currents of the Subansiri River, triggering fresh safety and stability concerns for the long-delayed hydropower initiative.

According to preliminary reports, the river’s powerful flow eroded critical structural components located beneath the spillway gate, causing part of the protective guard wall to collapse.

The breach has disrupted ongoing construction and final commissioning work, casting a shadow over the readiness of India’s largest hydroelectric project under construction.

Though the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has yet to release a comprehensive statement, emergency response and technical assessment teams have been mobilized to the site.

Engineering experts are now examining the extent of the damage and the potential implications for the structural integrity of the dam.

This latest incident adds to a long list of challenges that have clouded the SLHEP since its launch, including environmental objections, seismic sensitivity of the region, displacement concerns, and sustained protests by local communities and civil society groups.

Experts are now calling for an urgent safety review of the entire project structure.

With the SLHEP seen as a key pillar in meeting Northeast India’s energy demands, the NHPC will now have to act swiftly to restore confidence in the project’s safety and ensure that commissioning proceeds only after all vulnerabilities are addressed.