Studio Ghibli meets AI—a short-lived affair or an ethical dilemma?

Guwahati, March 29: A controversy has erupted as ChatGPT users expressed frustration over OpenAI’s AI image generator refusing to create Studio Ghibli-style images. On Saturday, users eager to join the trend of AI-generated Ghibli-style art attempted to transform their photos into dreamy, anime-inspired visuals, only to be met with rejection messages citing content policies.

Despite tweaking their prompts, users found the AI tool consistently denying their requests. Some tried phrases like "Turn this image into a Studio Ghibli style" or "Generate the most similar image you can", but all efforts resulted in policy-related refusals.

Social media was soon flooded with complaints. One X user wrote, "No matter how many times I rewrite the prompts, ChatGPT keeps telling me it does not follow content policy."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has acknowledged the issue, stating that the company is working to resolve it swiftly. However, the incident has reignited a broader debate on the ethics of AI-generated art and its implications for human artists.

The origin & soaring popularity

Studio Ghibli was founded in 1985 by legendary filmmakers Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and producer Toshio Suzuki.

The studio was established after the success of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984), a film directed by Miyazaki that showcased his signature storytelling and animation style.

With a vision to create high-quality, hand-drawn animated films that resonate deeply with audiences, Ghibli quickly rose to prominence.

Over the decades, the studio has produced some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful animated films, becoming a cornerstone of global animation culture.

In recent years, Studio Ghibli’s signature aesthetic has seen a resurgence in popular culture, with numerous celebrities and public figures sharing their admiration for its whimsical storytelling and breathtaking animation.

High-profile personalities such as Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, and even renowned filmmakers like Guillermo del Toro have publicly expressed their love for Ghibli’s films, often posting about them on social media.

Additionally, major brands and fashion houses have collaborated with Ghibli, incorporating its art style into exclusive collections.

This surge in appreciation has led to a growing trend of digital artists and content creators emulating the studio’s aesthetic, further fueling the discussion on AI-generated Ghibli-style artwork.

Indian celebrities and politicians are embracing the Studio Ghibli art trend by sharing AI-generated images in the iconic animation style.

Bollywood actors like Arjun Kapoor have reimagined their film characters such as Kapoor’s portrayal of Danger Lanka in Singham Again, as Ghibli-style illustrations.

Additionally, MyGovIndia, the citizen engagement platform of the Centre, released a series of Ghibli-inspired images depicting key moments from Prime Minister Narandra Modi’s tenure. These images included meetings with world leaders, his love for animals and key moments from his official trips.

AI exploiting Ghibli’s artistic legacy?

One of the biggest concerns voiced by critics is that AI models, such as OpenAI’s latest image-generation tools, can produce artwork that closely resembles Ghibli’s hand-drawn aesthetic.

This has raised questions about whether AI is effectively copying the work of human artists without proper acknowledgment or compensation.

Legal experts note that while copyright laws protect specific works, they do not necessarily cover an artistic style.

This loophole allows AI developers to train models using publicly available Ghibli-style images, potentially creating AI-generated artwork that mimics the studio’s signature look.

Critics argue that this devalues the originality of human-made animation and could harm artists who dedicate years to mastering their craft.

Studio Ghibli itself has previously taken a strong stance against unauthorised reproductions. In December 2024, the studio issued a trilingual statement condemning the sale of illegally copied artwork, stressing that all of its works are the result of years of effort by its animators.

Many believe that AI-generated Ghibli-style art falls into the same category, as it repurposes the visual language developed by the studio without permission.

Should art styles be restricted?

On the flip side, AI proponents argue that technology has always played a role in artistic evolution. Throughout history, new tools- from the printing press to digital painting software, have changed the way art is created and distributed.

They believe AI is simply another tool that artists can use to expand their creative possibilities.

Some argue that limiting the use of AI in artistic replication stifles creativity rather than protects it. AI-generated art can be used for inspiration, education, and even collaboration with human artists, rather than replacing them.

The future

As AI continues to advance, the question remains - How should Studio Ghibli respond? The studio has long been known for its dedication to traditional, hand-drawn animation. Its co-founder, Miyazaki, has been openly critical of AI-generated art, famously calling an AI-generated animation “an insult to life itself”.

Given Ghibli’s strong opposition to unauthorised reproductions, the studio may choose to take legal action against AI-generated content that closely resembles its work. However, without clear international laws addressing AI and artistic styles, enforcement could prove difficult.

The Studio Ghibli AI controversy is part of a larger conversation about the intersection of technology and art. While AI-generated art opens new creative possibilities, it also raises ethical and legal concerns about originality and artistic labor.

Whether Ghibli decides to embrace AI or resist it entirely, the debate over the role of AI in animation is far from over.