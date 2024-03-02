Students would get marks for out-of-syllabus questions in HSLC Maths paper: Ranoj Pegu

Guwahati, Mar 2: Following the allegations of out-of-syllabus questions in the Mathematics paper in the ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday assured that the students would get marks if there were any such questions that were out-of-syllabus.

While speaking to the reporters on the matter, Pegu informed that the education department is examining the matter. "The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has been directed to give the marks if there was any question out-of-syllabus,” Pegu added.

This comes after several candidates alleged that the question numbers 46 and 61 in the Maths paper were out-of-syllabus and both contained 25 marks.

Meanwhile, Pegu further informed the pattern of questions has been changed to help the students compete in all India competitive exams, including those conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC).”







