85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Students’ Union withdraws Barpeta district bandh call

By The Assam Tribune
Students’ Union withdraws Barpeta district bandh call
X

AT Photo 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Barpeta, Sept 2: A 12-hour Barpeta district bandh on September 2 in protest against the bifurcation of Barpeta in the name of formation of Bajali district has been called off by the All Barpeta District Students Union, along with various party organizations.

Following the announcement of the bandh called by the students’ union the Chief Minister’s Office reached out to Barpeta Satra for a discussion in the issue.

Apart from having a conversation with Gautam Pathak, a young Satriya of Barpeta Satra, the Chief Minister’s office has also invited the Barpeta District Students Union for talks on Sunday, said sources.

A 12-hour Barpeta district bandh was called to protest the scrapping of Howli, Barpeta Road and Sarbhog areas of Barpeta district and merging the areas with Bajali.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Students’ Union withdraws Barpeta district bandh call

Barpeta, Sept 2: A 12-hour Barpeta district bandh on September 2 in protest against the bifurcation of Barpeta in the name of formation of Bajali district has been called off by the All Barpeta District Students Union, along with various party organizations.

Following the announcement of the bandh called by the students’ union the Chief Minister’s Office reached out to Barpeta Satra for a discussion in the issue.

Apart from having a conversation with Gautam Pathak, a young Satriya of Barpeta Satra, the Chief Minister’s office has also invited the Barpeta District Students Union for talks on Sunday, said sources.

A 12-hour Barpeta district bandh was called to protest the scrapping of Howli, Barpeta Road and Sarbhog areas of Barpeta district and merging the areas with Bajali.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X