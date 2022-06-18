Students stage protest against Agnipath scheme in Raha

RAHA , June 18 : A group of students staged a protest in Raha today on four lane Highway near Raha Chariali against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, and termed it "disastrous".

The students who were preparing themselves for Army exam said that the Agnipath scheme is nothing but a design to destroy permanent jobs in the armed forces.

Holding placards, the protesters raised slogans against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and demanded to conduct army examination immediately.

The protestors shouted slogan like- " No Agnipath" , " We want Army exam only", " Immediately fill all vacant posts in defence on a permanent basis".

Later, senior police officials Dhruba Bora, ASP ( HQ ), Nirupam Hazarika , ASP , ( S ), from Nagaon reached the protest site along with Raha police and immediately removed the protesters from the highway. No one has been detained in this connection.