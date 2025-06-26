Students protest in Dhubri over blocked routes to schools post-eviction drive

Dhubri, June 26: Hundreds of students staged a protest on Thursday in front of the office of the Dhubri District Commissioner, expressing outrage over a recent eviction drive carried out by the district administration.

The protesting students alleged that following a recent eviction drive in certain areas in the district, including Dhubri Park area, the administration sealed several access routes — particularly those used by students from the char (riverine island) areas — by erecting bamboo barricades and other physical obstructions.

These closures, they claimed, have made it nearly impossible for many to reach their schools and colleges.

“Thousands of students rely on these routes every day to attend institutions like Dhubri Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Dhubri Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Dhubri Girls’ Academy, Dhubri Municipal High School, BN College, Dhubri Girls’ College, among many others,” a student told The Assam Tribune.

Clad in school uniforms and braving the scorching heat, the students demanded the immediate removal of the barricades and restoration of the original pathways to ensure uninterrupted access to education.

They urged the authorities to prioritise students’ right to education over administrative actions.

Several parents and local residents joined the protest in solidarity, echoing concerns over the impact of the closures on children’s academic futures.

As of the time of filing this report, the Dhubri district administration had not issued a formal response to the students’ demands.

Earlier, on June 14, the Dhubri administration demolished around 40 makeshift shops that were allegedly encroaching on khas land within the Dhubri Park area.

According to officials, the evicted zone — located near the Dhubri Zilla Parishad office and the Dhubri Dak Bungalow — had become a hub of unauthorised commercial activity.