Students’ justice for Zubeen Garg placards torn during CM's rally in Sorbhog

Guwahati, March 25: The eighth day of the “Jan Ashirwad Yatra” turned contentious in Sorbhog on Wednesday after two alleged BJP workers reportedly snatched and tore placards held by students demanding justice for Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The incident occurred during the second phase of the yatra, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, when four students, identifying themselves as ardent fans of the singer, staged a brief protest along the route with handwritten placards to draw attention to their demand.

According to student bodies, the situation escalated when the placards were forcibly taken away and torn apart by the alleged BJP workers.

Addressing a press conference after the incident, a leader of the Barnagar Regional Student Union said the protesting individuals were not affiliated with any political party or organisation and had peacefully voiced their demand for justice.

“During the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Sorbhog, four students demanded justice for Zubeen Garg with handwritten placards. They were not affiliated with any political party and were simply fans of the late cultural icon. However, some BJP miscreant workers snatched the placards and tore them apart,” the student leader said.

Condemning the incident, student leaders demanded immediate police action against those involved and called for a thorough investigation, urging authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur during public programmes.

“We strongly condemn this act and urge the police to immediately arrest those involved. We also request the Chief Minister to take note of the incident and ensure such actions are not repeated,” he added.

The development comes a day after the yatra entered its second phase, with the Chief Minister campaigning in the Bhawanipur–Sorbhog belt on Day 7.

The yatra was marked by CM Sarma backing BJP candidate Ranjit Dass and addressing public gatherings highlighting development initiatives and seeking support ahead of the Assembly polls.