Students from Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi receive Anundoram Borooah award

Silchar, Nov 29: Along with the rest of the state, meritorious students from Cachar Karimganj and Hailakandi districts who secured above 75 percent marks in this year's HSLC examination were presented with the prestigious Anundoram Borooah 2023 on Wednesday.

At the award ceremony held at Rajiv Bhawan, as many as 1090 students from Cachar, 96 from Karimganj and 51 from Hailakandi district were presented with the Anundoram Borooah award in the form of Rs 15,000 transferred directly to their respective bank accounts.



Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai, along with Udharbondh MLA Mihir Kanti Shome, Cachar District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta and other administrative officials, have ceremonially given the award to 11 students from Cachar and five students each from Karimganj and Hailakandi districts.



Speaking on the occasion, Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai congratulated the award recipients and encouraged the students to work hard to achieve success in their lives. "There has been a phenomenal change in the education scenario in the state and the honourable Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, has taken some revolutionary steps to strengthen the system so that students benefit and Assam moves forward towards becoming the best state in the country. This prestigious award will surely enthuse the young minds to do well and scale higher in their academic lives," Rai maintained. Udharbond MLA Mihir Kanti Shome and Cachar SP Numal Mahanta appreciated the efforts taken by the government. Simanta Biswas, Hailakandi Assistant Commissioner Priyanka Yumnam, and Assistant Commissioner Karimganj, attended the event.

