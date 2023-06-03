Students faint during morning assembly in Biswanath; several schools in Assam revise class timings

Biswanath Chariali, June 3: At least three students fainted while attending the morning assembly prayer at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed High School in Sowaguri, Biswanath Chariali, Assam on Saturday.

As per sources, unable to bear the scorching heat, the students fainted during the assembly hours. The three students fell on the spot while prayers were going on at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed High School. One of the three students was first rushed to Biswanath Ghat Hospital and later to Biswanath Chariali sub-divisional civil hospital. The three students are currently out of danger, but now the rise in the mercury has become a matter of concern for the parents.

Amid the soaring temperatures in Assam, the district administrations of Nagaon and Karbi Anglong have revised the school timings of all educational institutions.

The Nagaon district administration has issued an order and changed the timing of classes of all educational institutions (government and private) from 7:30 am with immediate effect.

The order was made in response to the prevailing heat wave and health concerns of the students.

The order issued by the inspector of Schools, NDC, Nagaon and DEEO Nagaon stated, “The timings of LP Schools will start from 7:30 am to 12:15 pm, ME School timings are 7:30 to 12:45 pm and HS and HS Schools start from 7:30 am to 1:15 pm."

As per reports, the primary education department of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has also changed the school timings in two districts.



According to an order issued by the department from the month of June to August, timings of schools (lower primary) in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts of Assam will be 7:30am to 12:15pm.

Maximum temperatures continued to be high in many places of the State. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) the state has witnessed 38 per cent deficit rainfall in the pre-monsoon season from March to May. Moreover, the maximum temperature continues to remain above normal over East and Northeast India during the month of May 2023.