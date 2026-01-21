Students explore wildlife on nature trail at Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary

Guwahati, Jan 21: A group of students participated in an immersive nature trail at the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary in Jorhat district, a crucial habitat for the threatened hoolock gibbon.

The students were overwhelmed at the sight of a family of five hoolock gibbons - the only ape species found in India – along with capped langurs, a Malayan giant squirrel and a rich variety of butterflies and spiders thriving in the forest ecosystem.

The nature trail was organized as part of ‘Nature’s Wonderland – A Journey of Curiosity,” one of Aaranyak’s flagship environmental education initiatives and was conducted on January 16 under the lush green canopy of the sanctuary.

The programme was jointly organised by biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak’s Environment Education and Capacity Building Division (EECBD) and Primate Research and Conservation Division (PRCD) in collaboration with the Jorhat Wildlife Division of Assam Forest Department.

The programme aimed to ignite curiosity, enhance ecological understanding and foster conservation ethics among young learners.

Students and teachers from Rongdoi High School, Jorhat, participated actively in the programme, gaining first-hand exposure to wildlife and forest ecosystems through experiential learning.

The nature trail was guided by Dhruba Chetia, Forest staff, Mariani Range and Akshay Kumar Upadhyaya, Research Fellow, Aaranyak. Upadhyaya offered an insightful overview of hoolock gibbons, explaining their food habits, social structure and the distinctions between apes and other primates.

Assam Forest Department staff Chetia familiarised students with forest signs such as mud-smeared elephant rubbing trees and elephant footprints, which is regarded as an indicator of regular movement routes.

He also helped identify native tree species and explained their ecological importance in sustaining the forest landscape.

An interactive session was conducted by Tikendrajit Gogoi, Project Officer, EECBD, Aaranyak, who emphasised that a healthy forest ecosystem is not defined solely by trees and large mammals.

He highlighted the role of smaller yet significant components such as lichens, butterflies and insects as indicators of ecosystem health.