Assam CM reacts as students, civil society denounce police brutality on delivery boy

Guwahati, Nov. 15: The Friday-night incident of a city police officer physically assaulting a food delivery boy for allegedly breaking traffic rules has sparked widespread outrage among students and members of the civil society.

The incident, which occurred near the Panbazar area, has drawn heavy condemnation from the public, with many calling out the police for their excessive use of force.

One student from Cotton University, speaking anonymously to The Assam Tribune, criticised the police's handling of the situation.

“The police must maintain law and order, but if someone accidentally breaks traffic rules, they should not be publicly thrashed. Everyone has dignity, and that must be respected," the student said, adding that the incident received more attention because he was a student at Cotton University.

"Had he not been a Cotton University student, justice would be harder to come by," the student added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for a transformation within the Assam Police. Highlighting the need for "reform, accountability, and compassion", the Chief Minister stated that the force must evolve into one that "serves and protects the people with dignity and respect," rather than resorting to unnecessary force against ordinary citizens.

"...Those days of unchecked power are long gone. Society will no longer tolerate the misuse of authority or violence against the very people the police are meant to safeguard. It is time for the police to embrace reform, accountability, and compassion—or step aside to make way for a force that truly upholds these values," he wrote on social media, on Saturday.

The altercation, which was caught on video, shows the Panbazar Officer in-Charge (OC), Bhargav Borbora physically thrashing the delivery boy.

Eyewitnesses claim that the boy had committed a traffic violation but argue that the punishment did not fit the crime.

“The police could have just issued a fine or reprimanded him with harsh words. Raising his hand was completely wrong,” one delivery gig driver, said.

"This happens quite often, but it doesn’t always get the attention it deserves," another student, who also works as a food delivery person, told The Assam Tribune.

Condemning the police's actions, the Cotton University student stressed on the need for law enforcement to uphold democratic values and respect legal procedures.

“We live in a society that values human dignity. If someone makes a mistake, it should be addressed by the law, not by personal whims,” the student said.

The Assam Police, in response to the public outcry, has condemned the actions of the Panbazar OC. Later, on Friday night, Assam's Director General of Police, GP Singh, confirmed that the officer involved in the incident has been suspended, stating that the use of force was "unacceptable".

The police have also vowed to take necessary disciplinary actions against the officer to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future.

The incident has sparked an ongoing debate about police accountability and the treatment of citizens, particularly food delivery workers, who often face such mistreatment in the course of their work.