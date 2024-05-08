Students brave Dikhow River to attend school every day

Jorhat, May 8: Determined to pursue their academic endeavours, a group of students embark on a journey from Saraguri Chapori to Dikhowmukh School by crossing the Dikhow River under dangerous circumstances.

The students, on a daily basis, brave the river's currents without assistance, navigating through makeshift boats at their own risk.

Despite the inherent dangers, students navigate through the river, with some having to manoeuvre the boat themselves with the support of a rope tied from one end of the bank to another.

According to sources, the boatman refrains from providing assistance to the students and instead charges fees for passage across the river. The situation worsens during the monsoon season, when the water level rises.

Moreover, the students have to face a lot of difficulty when there is a lack of assistance at the riverbank or ghat, leaving them vulnerable to accidents or mishaps. In light of these circumstances, students have appealed to the government to intervene and ensure their safety while crossing the river.