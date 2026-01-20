Students' body stage 12-hour hunger strike seeking anti-erosion measures in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh, Jan 20: Local students under the banner of All Dibrugarh Students’ Union (ADSU) on Monday staged a 12-hour hunger strike at Phoolbagan, demanding immediate and comprehensive anti-erosion measures along the highly vulnerable stretch of the Brahmaputra river between Maijan and Bogibeel.

The protest, which began at 6 am, was organized to draw attention to what the students’ body described as an ‘alarming negligence’ of the Water Resources department in addressing the recurring threat of erosion, and flooding in and around Dibrugarh town.

Protesters alleged that anti-erosion works in the critical stretch were being carried out in a half-hearted and sluggish manner, despite the area’s long history of flood caused by the river.

Speaking to the media, ADSU president Tanuj Haloi said the city is under threat from the Brahmaputra, as visible erosion-control activities have come to a standstill over the past week.

“There is no sense of urgency on the ground. The pace of work is extremely slow, which makes us believe that the contractors engaged by the Water Resources department are treating the issue lightly. We demand the immediate intervention of the Chief Minister and senior officials of the department to ensure the works are taken up on a war footing,” Haloi said.

He further stressed that temporary measures such as the use of geobags had repeatedly failed to provide lasting protection. According to ADSU, only a permanent and scientifically designed solution could safeguard the city from future erosion.

ADSU general secretary Papu Saikia echoed similar concerns, pointing out that the dry season offered the most suitable window for executing major anti-erosion works.

“This is the time when comprehensive measures should have been implemented with full intensity. Unfortunately, despite our repeated appeals, the threat of erosion continues to loom large over historic Dibrugarh,” he said.

Criticising what he described as symbolic responses from elected representatives, Saikia alleged that inspections during the monsoon season often ended with assurances rather than concrete action.

“Whenever erosion intensifies during the rains, local MLA rushes to the site and gives assurances, claiming that Dibrugarh is safe. But the people living along the Brahmaputra know the reality. They continue to live in fear and insecurity,” he added.