Student killed after allegedly being hit by vehicle speculated to be of ADC’s convoy in Majuli

Guwahati, May 19: In a tragic incident, a student was allegedly killed and another was grievously injured after a car speculated to be of Majuli Additional Deputy Commissioner’s convoy lost control and hit the two students on Friday in Garmur, Majuli.



As per sources, the two students were playing when the Bolero vehicle bearing the registration number AS03X1003 lost control and hit the children. While one of the students died, another was grievously injured in the incident and was rushed to Garmur Pitambar Dev Goswami Civil Hospital.

The deceased was a seventh grade student studying at the Borguri Jorbil Rupjyoti ME School.

Meanwhile, the incident has created a tense situation in the area, as the public has alleged that the vehicle belonging to Majuli Additional Deputy Commissioner’s convoy that mowed down the children had liquor bottles in it.