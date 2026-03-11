Student found dead in Cachar school hostel; police probe ragging angle

Silchar, March 11: A Class 9 student of a residential school in Assam’s Cachar district was found dead inside the hostel bathroom on Wednesday morning, prompting a police investigation amid allegations that the boy may have taken the extreme step following ragging.

The deceased has been identified as Arindam Das, a resident of a village near Silchar town. According to police, his body was discovered hanging in the bathroom of the hostel of the school located at Pailapool under Lakhipur Police Station in Cachar district.

Officials said the incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the student was found unresponsive in the hostel premises. Authorities immediately informed the police, who reached the spot and initiated preliminary inquiries.

Police have sent the body to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Family members of the deceased have alleged that the tragic incident may be linked to ragging at the hostel. Arindam’s elder brother, Ajay Das, said the boy had returned to school just a few days ago after the vacation.

“He returned to school on March 8 after the holidays. I believe he took the extreme step due to ragging,” Ajay Das told reporters, raising concerns over the circumstances leading to the student’s death.

Meanwhile, the school administration has assured full cooperation with the investigation and said that a detailed internal inquiry will also be conducted.

School principal Viswas Kumar stated that the institution has an anti-ragging mechanism in place and that strict action would be taken if any wrongdoing is established.

“Our school has a strong anti-ragging committee. A thorough investigation will be carried out by the school authorities alongside the probe by the police and civil administration. If anyone is found guilty, strong action will be taken,” the principal said.

Police officials said they are examining all possible angles, including allegations of ragging, and are questioning students and hostel staff as part of the investigation.

The incident has triggered concern among locals and parents, once again drawing attention to the issue of student safety and the need for stricter enforcement of anti-ragging measures in educational institutions. Authorities said further details will emerge after the post-mortem report and completion of the ongoing investigation.