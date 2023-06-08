Student dies by suicide after failing HS exam in Assam

Guwahati, June 8: Two days after the declaration of Higher Secondary exam in Assam, a student allegedly died by suicide after he failed in Darrang district.

Reportedly, the student left a note saying, “Papa sorry for taking this path. My exam was good but don’t know why I failed”.

The student hung in an electric wire at own residence.

Notably, the student secured 30 in English, 33 in MIL, 41 in Accountancy, 16 in Business Studies, 31 in Finance, 19 in Economics Theory and 18 in practical exam.

It may be mentioned that a total of 3,29,901 students appeared for the exam across the state, out of which 2,40,431 students passed. The total pass percentage of the Arts Stream is 70.12 percent, Commerce Stream stands at 79.57 percent and Science stream at 84.96 percent.