Student critical after ragging clash at private institute in Guwahati, five arrested

Guwahati, Sept 12: A 21-year-old student is left critically injured after a violent clash between two student groups at the private Institute in Joyanagar on Thursday evening. The incident, reportedly triggered by ragging, escalated into a brutal assault in which the Manipuri student Joseph Sarko sustained severe injuries.

Joseph was initially rushed to Agile Hospital before being shifted to Apollo Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Acting swiftly, Bashistha Police arrested five students late on Thursday night. Those detained were identified as Tafik Ali from Hatigaon, Jahed Ahmed of Karimganj, Priyamjyoti Kashyap of Nagaon, Riyam Deka of Hatigaon, and Chanakya Mohan Borah of Borolia. Investigations have further revealed that one group allegedly brought in an outsider to participate in the assault.

The authorities at the institute have lodged an FIR with Bashistha Police, prompting a large-scale inquiry into the incident.

Confirming the arrests, DCP Mrinal Deka said, “Yesterday around 3:30 pm, a clash broke out outside a private college College between two student groups. During the incident, a 21-year-old Manipuri student, Joseph Sarko, was severely injured. He was first taken to Agile hospital first and later shifted to Apollo hospital. Acting promptly, we arrested five students late at night. Our investigation has revealed that the incident began with ragging, which later escalated into a violent fight. The victim was thrown on the road an assaulted, resulting in multiple injuries to his body.”

The shocking case has reignited public concern over ragging and campus violence under sharp public scrutiny.