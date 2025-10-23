Student bodies stage massive protests across Assam over alleged delays in Zubeen Garg case

Nalbari/Jorhat/Dibrugarh, Oct 23: The demand for justice for late cultural icon Zubeen Garg continues to gain momentum across Assam, with major student organisations — including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) — leading massive rallies in Nalbari, Jorhat, and Dibrugarh.

The demonstrations reflected growing public anger over alleged delays in the investigation and claims of political interference in the case.

In Nalbari, the district unit of AASU organised a large “Justice Rally” that began at Shaheed Bhawan and passed through key areas of the town before returning to its starting point. Protesters raised slogans demanding justice for Zubeen Garg, immediate submission of the SIT report, and an end to the “politicisation” of the singer’s legacy.

“It has been over a month since Zubeen da passed away, yet justice remains elusive. The Chief Minister called it a murder, but the investigation lags behind,” said AASU Organising Secretary Riazuluddin Ahmed, criticising the government for “hypocrisy and political opportunism.”

Vice President Bhavajit Bezbaruah asserted that AASU would continue its movement until justice is served. “Zubeen da always said, ‘politics nokoriba bondhu.’ We will not allow anyone to exploit his name for political gain,” he said.

In Jorhat, AJYCP members staged a dramatic protest at Baruachari, where they symbolically hanged effigies of Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta, alleged by protesters to be responsible for Zubeen’s death.

“The public’s verdict is clear. The culprits must face justice,” said AJYCP Vice President Shiv Kalita, demanding a fast-track trial and warning against any political manipulation of the case.

An image of hanged effigies of Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta.

A similar protest was held in Dibrugarh, where AJYCP activists hanged effigies of the same two accused near NH-37 at Lahowal.

The coordinated protests across multiple districts mark a surge of public emotion and unity over the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg — a figure whose voice once united Assam, and whose loss continues to fuel statewide outrage.