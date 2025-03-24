Student bodies slam govt over HS 1st yr exam question paper leak, demand probe

Guwahati, Mar 24: Several student organisations have strongly criticised the Assam government over the alleged question paper leaks in the Higher Secondary (HS) first-year examinations, demanding a thorough investigation, the resignation of Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, and the suspension of Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) chairman RC Jain.

Following the reported leaks of Mathematics and Economics question papers, ASSEB cancelled the remaining examinations. The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma condemned the board’s failure to maintain confidentiality.

"We demand a proper investigation and exemplary action," he added.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, blamed the government for failing to safeguard the future of students.

"Despite repeated incidents of paper leaks, the administration has not taken adequate measures to prevent such occurrences. The consequences of these leaks are devastating. Lakhs of students who worked hard to prepare for these exams are left in a state of uncertainty," NSUI Assam president Krishanu Baruah said.

SFI state secretary Sangita Das alleged that question paper leaks have become a common occurrence under the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government.

"We went on a hunger strike in 2019 to protest the cancellation of question papers and demanded the resignation of RC Jain. Forget about reforms; the SEBA and the council were dissolved, and a board was formed, but no investigation was conducted against Jain. The corrupt official became ASSEB chairman again," she alleged.

In February last year, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) were merged to create ASSEB.

Das questioned whether the education minister would take accountability for the repeated failures and demanded the formation of a high-level inquiry committee. "Until a proper investigation is conducted, Jain must be suspended, and Pegu must step down," she asserted.

Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS) general secretary Pranjal Kalita accused the Assam government of setting a "world record" in examination paper leaks. He criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that he has been "playing with the future of students since his tenure as education minister and continues to do so as chief minister." Kalita reiterated the demand for Pegu's resignation, insisting that the government must take responsibility for the crisis.





