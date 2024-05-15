Student asked to remove 'sacred thread' during CUET exam; authorities refutes allegations

Bajali, May 15: In a surprising and shocking incident, a student appearing for the ongoing Common University Entrance Examination (CUET) examination was asked to remove sacred thread from his body before entering the exam centre at Bhawanipur Anchalik College in Assam’s Bajali on Wednesday.

According to sources, the student has been identified as Dhritiraj Basistha, a resident of Barbatabari village, who went to the examination centre with his mother.

During checking, the securities at the exam centre allegedly asked the student to remove his sacred thread before entering the exam centre.

His mother expressed dissatisfaction over the incident, saying, “I was not allowed to enter the college to inform the higher authority.”

Meanwhile, the authorities of the college refuted the allegations and said that they only asked to remove the ring that was attached to the sacred thread.

The principal of the college, Manas Kumar Chakraborty, said, “We were following the instructions of the NTA that clearly stated that any metallic item is not allowed inside the exam hall. As per the instructions, we asked the student to remove the ring from his sacred thread, but instead he removed the sacred thread and handed it over to his mother.”



