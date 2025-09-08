Structured music lessons in 56 Assam model schools to honour Bhupen Hazarika

Guwahati, Sept 8: As part of the birth centenary celebrations of ‘Sudhakantha’ Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the State government will introduce a unique system of music classes in the Aadarsha Vidyalayas of Assam.

The cultural affairs department intends to implement the ‘Gurusish’ in the model schools, which provides an online music learning platform.

The Gurusish music education programme is an online Learning Management System (LMS) that uses the Gamaka Box Notation System (GBNS) to teach various forms of Indian music. It is an innovation from Music Temple Private Limited, which was incubated at IIT Madras Pravartak.

Gamaka Box Notation System (GBNS) is the first and only patented Indian music notation system, invented by ace music composer Ramesh Vinayakam. It is designed to capture and simplify the complex, nuanced melodic movements known as gamakas.

“The GBNS blends tradition with technological innovation to enhance musical learning and preservation to simplify the learning process for Carnatic, Hindustani, film, and folk music. This innovative system enables students to learn music in a structured and engaging way, making it easier for them to understand and appreciate the complexities of Indian music. It gives resources for music teachers and aligns with NEP (National Education Policy) bringing art on par with sciences, bringing complete solution for institutions for Indian music education,” an official said.

Director of Cultural Affairs Rahul Das said the unique system of musical education will be launched on Monday evening, as part of the launch of the birth centenary celebration of Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

The Assam government, in its budget, had decided to introduce music classes in 56 Aadarsha Vidyalayas. More schools are likely to be covered is the first phase is successful.