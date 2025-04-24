'Strengthen PM Modi’s hands to wipe out terrorism’: CM Sarma at Hojai rally

Guwahati, April 24: In a departure from his usual campaign tone ahead of the Panchayat polls, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, launched a sharp attack on Pakistan for allegedly supporting terrorism in India.

Speaking at a rally in Hojai, the Chief Minister urged voters to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country.

“I pray to the Almighty to give our Prime Minister the strength to take strict action against those backing terrorism. We must strengthen the hands of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister so that India remains a secure and peaceful country for people of all religions,” Sarma said.

Calling for unity across religious lines, Sarma urged citizens to stand together in the fight against terrorism. “Will you be okay if you're unable to travel to Kashmir, Assam or the Northeast because of terrorism? We, the Hindus, the Muslims, and people of all faiths, must unite and wage a war against terror,” he said.

The Chief Minister also issued a stern warning to individuals he accused of sympathising with Pakistan. “In the last two days, I’ve seen social media posts from some people within our own society supporting a hostile neighbour. Let me make it clear — they will not be spared,” he declared.

Taking a veiled dig at the Congress, Sarma alleged that one of the party’s three MPs had visited Pakistan through the Attari border and stayed there for 15 days without informing the Central government. “We have all the details. Such individuals will not be forgiven or shown leniency,” he said.

Sarma further claimed that under the BJP’s leadership, people of all religions in Assam are living peacefully and benefitting from government welfare schemes without discrimination.

“The Congress is spreading falsehoods, saying mosques will be demolished under the Waqf Act. But just look around — have the number of mosques decreased? No. Under PM Modi’s leadership, we are for everyone, except those who support terrorism. This is what we mean by Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” he said.

Returning to the Panchayat poll agenda, Sarma urged the crowd to vote wisely and remember the BJP’s performance, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Compare our response during Covid with the Congress era. Back then, there was nothing but strife, communal tension, and insurgency. But since 2021, Assam has been peaceful,” he said.

He reiterated his government’s focus on welfare, listing schemes such as Orunudoi, Mahila Udyomita, and Nijut Moina, and appealed to voters to support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming Panchayat elections.