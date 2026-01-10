Street library ‘Roi Ja Batoruwa’ sparks a quiet reading movement in Nalbari

Nalbari, Jan 10: In times dominated by mobile screens and fleeting digital content, a small but powerful reading movement is quietly taking shape on a roadside in Assam’s Nalbari district.

Named "Roi Ja Batoruwa", a street library curated by government officer and writer, Shivani Bora, is inviting passersby to slow down, sit for a while, and rediscover the joy of books.

Set up opposite Raghunath Choudhary Higher Secondary School, near the busy Hajo–Doulaxal–Guwahati main road, the library stands in Mukalmua, Nalbari.

The location has been deliberately chosen to attract students, travellers, and local youth who cross the junction daily.

Unlike conventional libraries, "Roi Ja Batoruwa" does not require formal membership, silence, or long hours of commitment.

It is designed for spontaneity, allowing a traveller or student to pause briefly, read a few pages, and move on.

“There is seating space, it’s slightly away from the main road, and there’s a school right in front. It makes the library convenient and welcoming, especially for students,” Bora noted.

Although envisioned as a 24-hour open library, it is currently accessible during daytime hours, with plans to extend operations till late evening.

The initiative officially began in early 2026, after initial plans to launch it on November 18 were delayed due to professional commitments.

For Bora, who currently serves as an officer under the Integrated Child Development Project (ICDP) in Mukalmua, the idea of a street library was not a sudden inspiration but a long-cherished dream rooted in her own upbringing.

“Whenever a traveller passes by, we usually say, ‘Wait, traveller, rest for a while'. Through this library, I wanted to say the same thing. Sit down for a moment, pick up a book, turn a few pages, and embrace the world of reading! Even a short interaction with a book can sow the seed of a good habit,” Bora explained.

The library houses a modest yet meaningful collection, including books authored by Bora herself. Five books in total comprises a collection of short stories and four novels alongside other literary works.

What began as a personal initiative has now evolved into a community reading space that is open to all, free of cost.

At the heart of the initiative lies a deeper social concern which is the growing vulnerability of rural youth to drugs and other addictive habits.

Mukalmua, like many small towns across Assam, has not remained untouched by this challenge. Bora believes that reading can act as a quiet but effective counterforce to substance abuse.

“Those who overcome the lure of drugs can instead embrace the lure of books,” she said, adding that books offer lasting companionship and knowledge in a way no screen can replace.

Beyond Mukalmua, Bora hopes her initiative will inspire similar efforts across the state.

“In every corner of Assam, such libraries should be developed at the village level. Only then can we truly foster a culture of reading.,” she said.

She also expressed concern over the declining state of the publishing industry in Assam, noting that while book fairs and festivals continue, everyday reading habits are weakening.

“No matter how much we progress technologically, books remain essential. They are everlasting. We learn, reflect, and grow through books,” she added.

Despite being a government official with demanding responsibilities, Bora continues to actively pursue her passion for writing and reading, viewing "Roi Ja Batoruwa" as both a personal mission and a social responsibility.

“This is just a beginning,” she concluded.