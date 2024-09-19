Stray tiger threat in Kaliabar: Govt to erect 7-km solar-powered fencing at crucial spots

Raha, Sep 19: In the wake of two stray tigers wreaking havoc in Kaliabor and to mitigate future human-animal conflict in the sub-division, the state Forest Department has decided to erect a solar-powered fence in certain areas in the region.

During a visit to the area on Wednesday, Minister of Transport, Fisheries, and Excise Keshav Mahanta announced this initiative and assured the residents that a 7-km solar-powered fence would be constructed along the boundary of the Kaliabar tea garden, Kamakhya Hill, and the Hatimura area.

“The installation of the solar fence will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, a 5-km fence will be erected, followed by an additional 2 km in the second phase,” he stated during a public meeting held in Kamakhya village.

The meeting was organised by the Forest Department to gather suggestions and assistance from residents of several villages currently spending sleepless nights in fear of two stray tigers.

“The Forest Department is actively working to trap the tigers by setting up cages and preparing tranquilisers. However, for a permanent solution, we have proposed the idea of solar-powered fencing,” Mahanta added.

Earlier this month, with support from environmental activist Dilip Nath, the Assam Forest Department had set up traps to capture the elusive tigers. Cages were strategically placed in Sonari Gaon, a hotspot for recent tiger activity, but efforts have been unsuccessful so far.

“The tigers might have access to ample food, which is why they have not entered the cages yet. Once trapped, the Forest Department will relocate them to either Kaziranga National Park or another suitable location,” he explained.

The big cats are believed to have ventured out of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in search of food, causing considerable alarm among local residents. Over the past two months, these tigers have reportedly been linked to the deaths of more than forty animals in Kamakhya and Sonari villages.